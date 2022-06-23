Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 June 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2022

Effective from 1 July 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 0.4640% pa

DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2022: 0.0540% pa

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2022: -0.0060% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 June 2022

Effective from 27 June 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 27 June 2022: 0.8140% pa

DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 June 2022: 0.8140% pa

DK0030494851, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 June 2022: 0.5640% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

