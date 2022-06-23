Material Bank Acquires Architizer and Continues its Strategic Expansion into the Architecture Space

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for architectural, design, and construction materials, today announces the acquisition of Architizer, a global digital powerhouse in the architecture space. Architizer is home to the world’s largest database of architectural projects and is a renowned and trusted source for architects, interior designers, landscape architects, and other AEC professionals. Material Bank’s acquisition of the platform links Architizer’s best-in-class design resources with Material Bank’s powerful specification tools, empowering the industry to work more effectively and efficiently by simplifying design decisions.

Currently led by CEO David Weber, Architizer was founded in 2009 by Alex Diehl, Matthias Hollwich, Marc Kushner, and Ben Prosky with a mission to help architects build better buildings, better cities, and a better world. The platform has since established a strong global brand, an engaged community of more than 900,000 registered users, 335,000 architects, and 25,000 firms, and an expansive database of more than 3 million architectural images from 86,000 inspirational projects, showcased alongside building products from 31,000 manufacturers. For the past decade, it has also hosted the prestigious A+Awards, the world’s largest architectural awards program that celebrates the best-designed buildings from around the globe and spotlights the people, products, and technology that bring them to life.

Material Bank’s Founder and CEO, Adam I. Sandow, is committed to moving the architecture and design industry forward. “With an incredibly powerful database that provides seamless, curated access to building product information, Architizer allows for creativity and meaningful connections,” said Sandow. “Architizer has built an extraordinary business with a team devoted to innovation in the architecture community—this acquisition will benefit both our users and Brand Partners, and together we will build an even more comprehensive platform for the industry.”

Each project showcased on Architizer’s platform forms a valuable case study for the real-world application of different products, materials, furniture, and lighting. This deeply contextual content provides a key foundation for informed decision-making when it comes to requesting samples and ultimately specifying materials and products. Architizer’s integration into Material Bank’s ecosystem is a natural one, creating much-needed synergy between the research and action stages of the design process.

“It is a winning proposition to bring together Material Bank’s unparalleled database of design products with Architizer’s robust database of architectural projects,” said Weber. “We’re excited to combine our data and resources to build better tools that serve the global community of architects and designers.”

Architizer will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary of Material Bank led by David Weber.

About Material Bank

Material Bank is a marketplace for design professionals and brands in the architecture and design industry, providing the fastest and most sustainable way to search, sample, and specify materials. Named as one of Business Insider’s Hottest Proptech Startups and Forbes’ Best Startup Employers, the revolutionary platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds. Samples ordered by midnight (ET) are delivered in a single box by 10:30 AM the next day. With a rapidly growing community of members, Material Bank has changed the way material manufacturers and brands connect with the architecture and design industry.

About Architizer

Home to the largest community of architects online, Architizer’s mission is to celebrate the world’s best architecture and the people that bring it to life. Powered by continually evolving technologies, Architizer serves architects with the inspiration and information they need to build better buildings, better cities, and a better world. Home to 335,000 architects from 25,000 different firms around the world, Architizer provides design professionals and building product manufacturers with a global platform to promote their work through awards, competitions, and engaging content.

