Image Analysis Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Deployment Type, Image Dimension, and Industry Vertical

AI is becoming the next frontier in digital transformation, and when integrated into processes, it can deliver value and impact across all facets of a company.AWS, Microsoft, and Google are all aggressively investing in improving their image analysis software solutions to improve in-store and online retail performance.



Due to the emergence of COVID-19, demand for cloud-based services has increased even more.Intelligence Retail, a supplier of computer vision and AI for merchandising solutions, uses IBM’s cloud and analysis solution, which includes cutting-edge Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), to help businesses increase sales, lower audit costs, improve performance, and increase customer loyalty.



For example, Trax and Google Cloud teamed in 2019 to use Google’s cloud and edge computing technologies, as well as Trax’s image recognition and machine learning capabilities, to successfully manage in-store inventory and every SKU on the shelf with actionable real-time insights. These strategies would promote the future growth of the image analysis market in the forecasted period.



APAC is highly affected by coronavirus due to many cases in China; the country is the most crucial manufacturer and industrial producer since it trades more manufacturing goods than any other country in the globe; it is also a world leader in several types of goods.The study by CSIS has reviewed down estimates of the country’s growth, and a drop was observed in 2020 in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



The other major economies outside of China have also been impacted by the pandemic, such as huge India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan, and are experiencing downward growth.However, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and high death rates in countries such as India and various South East Asian countries have slightly affected the market growth in 2020.



The ongoing mobility restrictions, cancellation/postponement of various business conferences and events due to the COVID-19 outbreak have affected the overall market in this region.Since firms have started working from home, the demand for image analysis software market solutions has mounted gradually, even in the breakdown.



Thus, this disruption has hardly affected the market growth.



ADCIS SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Oxford Instruments; Clemex Technologies, Inc.; Media Cybernetics, Inc.; MIPAR Software LLC; Olympus Corporation; Pax-it; PerkinElmer, Inc.; TissueGnostics GmbH; Leica Microsystems GmbH; MVTec Software GmbH; Carl Zeiss AG; Scale AI, Inc.; Labelbox, Inc; and V7 Ltd are a few key companies operating in the image analysis software market. The report comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.



The overall image analysis software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the image analysis software market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the image analysis software market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the image analysis software market.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the image analysis software market.

