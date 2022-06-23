Global Aptamers Market Report to 2027 - Players include Kaneka, Aptamer Group, SomaLogic and RayBiotech

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aptamers Market By Type, By Application, By Technology, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aptamers Market size is expected to reach $392.7 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 17.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Aptamers are oligonucleotides, such as ribonucleic acid (RNA), single-strand deoxyribonucleic acid (ssDNA), or peptide molecules, having particular three-dimensional architectures that allow them to bind to their targets with great affinity and specificity. RNA and ssDNA aptamers, in particular, might differ in sequence and folding pattern, although binding to the same target.



In the 1980s, research on the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and adenovirus led to the idea of combining nucleic acids with proteins. It was discovered that these viruses encode a number of short structured RNAs with excellent affinity and specificity for viral or cellular proteins. The trans-activation response (TAR) element, a short RNA ligand that binds to the viral Tat protein, stimulates trans-activation and virus replication in HIV. Virus-associated (VA)-RNA is a short RNA aptamer that modulates translation in adenoviruses.



Macugen, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-specific aptamer approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2004 for the treatment of neo-vascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a significant milestone in the application of aptamers.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 is a worldwide health pandemic that causes an abnormally high rate of morbidity and mortality. SARS-CoV-2 enters host cells through clathrin-mediated endocytosis. Rapid and precise detection approaches, as well as vaccine and medication designs with SARS-CoV-2 targeting capabilities, are important in the battle against COVID-19 infections. There is an urgent need to develop safe novel biomedical technology to limit COVID-19 direct influence on public health around the world.



Moreover, breakthroughs in aptameric systems research point to the possibility of developing effective and economical diagnostics, treatments, and preventative vaccinations for SARS-CoV-2 and other infectious diseases. In addition, aptamer-based detection is the most specific, affordable, and quick detection of COVID-19 without laboratory tools.



Market Growth Factors:

Ongoing technological developments and R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

Some of the growth catalysts for the market are improvements in aptamer development methods and rising R&D spending by leading market participants to develop and produce recombinant products. Moreover, the use of aptamers for drug discovery and illness treatment is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

In addition, ongoing research activities are displaying the effectiveness of the aptamers in different applications. Many governments are approving the use of aptamers to fulfill the demand of therapeutic and diagnostic applications.



Growing applications of aptamer in Virus Detection

Virus isolation in tissue cultures, immunological, and molecular approaches are all being used to diagnosis viral infections. However, these approaches have a number of problems, including the fact that they are technically demanding, expensive, and can result in false positive or false negative results, whereas an aptamer-based assay for virus detection may alleviate some of these issues.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Lesser acceptance in market in comparison to antibodies

Aptamers have a low affinity, which is one of their key disadvantages. Despite the fact that aptamers can target a wide range of compounds, research have revealed that they do not have strong affinities for all of them. Certain interactions between the aptamer and the target molecule can be limited by the oligonucleotide structure of aptamers. Aptamers' targets are mostly found in blood plasma or cells that can be accessed by blood plasma.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Aptamers Market



Chapter 4. Global Aptamers Market by Type

4.1 Global DNA Aptamers Market by Region

4.2 Global XNA Aptamers Market by Region

4.3 Global RNA Aptamers Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Aptamers Market by Application

5.1 Global Therapeutics Development Market by Region

5.2 Global Research & Development Market by Region

5.3 Global Diagnostic Market by Region

5.4 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Aptamers Market by Technology

6.1 Global SELEX Market by Region

6.2 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Aptamers Market by End User

7.1 Global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market by Region

7.2 Global Academic & Government Research Institutes Market by Region

7.3 Global CROs Market by Region

7.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Aptamers Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Kaneka Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.1 Financial Analysis

9.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.3 Research & Development Expense

9.2 Aptamer Group PLC

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Recent strategies and developments

9.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.3 SomaLogic, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Recent strategies and developments

9.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.4 RayBiotech Life, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.5 Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.6 Neoventures Biotechnology, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.7 Aptus Biotech

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.8 Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.9 Alpha Diagnostic International, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.10. Vivonics, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9cdlr