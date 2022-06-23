New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Discrete and Modules Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type, Application, Material, and Wafer Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232590/?utm_source=GNW



A high voltage direct current (HVDC) electric power transmission system utilizes direct current for transmitting electrical power in contrast with the other common alternating current systems.The system is also known as an electrical superhighway or power superhighway.



The high power insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) module is one of the crucial components required for the flexible power transfer through an HVDC transmission system.The overhead HVDC power transmission system infrastructure can transmit more power than a high voltage alternating current (HVAC) system.



The 3,300 V 1,500 A power IGBT modules are used in flexible HVDC projects in China and are expected to serve up to almost 30 to 40 years.

In 2021, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) played a significant role in the implementation of the +800 kV, 6,000 MW ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) link between the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu) and the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh). In 2020, the state government of Maharashtra in India unveiled its plans to build a 1 GW underground high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission network by investing almost US$ 1.08 billion. Thus, the increasing investments in the HVDC system are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for respective power modules in the future.



The power discrete and modules market is segmented based on type, application, material, wafer size, and geography.



Based on type, the market is bifurcated into power discrete and power module.The power discrete segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020.



In terms of application, the power discrete and modules market is segmented into industrial, consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive, and others.In 2020, the consumer electronics segment accounted for a substantial market share.



Based on material, the market is categorized into Si, SiC, and GaN.The Si segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020.



Based on wafer size, the market is bifurcated into up to 200 mm and 300 mm. up to 200 mm segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for a significant share in the global market.



In 2020, the impact of COVID-19 differed from nation to nation across the European region.In the region, the major countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia.



Due to the increasing number of recorded cases, some of these nations had to impose stringent and longer lockdowns, along with social isolation in 2020. The lockdown affected automotive electronics sales and caused disruptions across the value chain.

However, according to the number of market research surveys, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European power discrete & modules market has been positively affected. However, the unavailability of skilled labor has further affected the market growth across the European power electronics sector due to the government regulations across major countries such as Germany, the UK, and France.



The overall power discrete and modules market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the power discrete and modules market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the power discrete and modules market.



The major players operating in the global power discrete and modules market include INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; ON Semiconductor Corporation; STMicroelectronics; NXP Semiconductors; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Texas Instruments Incorporated; ROHM CO., LTD.; and Semtech Corporation.

