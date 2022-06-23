Worldwide Analog-to-Digital Converters Industry to 2027 - Featuring Asahi Kasei, Cirrus Logic and Microchip Technology Among Others

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analog-to-Digital Converters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global analog-to-digital converters market reached a value of US$ 2.38 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.33 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An analog-to-digital-converter (ADC) is an electronic circuit used to measure and covert an input analog signal to a digital form that can be read and processed by a microcontroller. It is widely utilized in control and monitoring systems and sensors to produce analog output voltages. Nowadays, manufacturers across the globe are offering precision devices with high speed and resolution in a range of packaging options for industrial, communication, enterprise, and personal electronics applications.



Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Trends

The increasing number of mobile phone subscribers, in confluence with the rising popularity of music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and YouTube Music, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, ADC is used in digital oscilloscopes, which find extensive application in the automotive industry to troubleshoot inconsistencies and potential problems in the ignition system, solenoids, sensors, actuators and communication data stream. This, coupled with the escalating adoption of connected motorcycles due to the growing emphasis on driver safety and the increasing preferences for a comfortable and safe riding experience, is catalyzing the demand for oscilloscopes and ADC.

Apart from this, it is incorporated in medical devices, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and x-ray, to convert images from analog to digital before alteration. In line with this, the emerging need for medical imaging techniques on account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the application of ADC in the healthcare industry.

Besides this, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) emergence, along with the augmenting trend of precision manufacturing, is anticipated to catalyze the demand for ADC in industrial automation and offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cirrus Logic Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., National Instruments Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., onsemi, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



