June 23, 2022 at 2.30 p.m. EEST



Arbitrator appointed for the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Next Games Corporation.

According to information received by Next Games Corporation (“Next Games”), the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has on 20 June 2022 appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of a sole arbitrator for the redemption proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Next Games. The arbitral tribunal comprises Attorney-at-law Petra Kiurunen.

As announced earlier, Netflix, Inc. has with its application dated 9 May 2022 commenced redemption proceedings pursuant to Chapter 18 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act to redeem all the minority shares in Next Games and Professor Matti J. Sillanpää has on 24 May 2022 been appointed to act as a Special Representative in the redemption proceedings.

