ESE Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Dome Productions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of agreement (the “MOA”) with Dome Productions (“Dome”), a leading media production company jointly owned by Bell Media (NYSE: BCE) and Rogers Media (NYSE: RCI).



Pursuant to the partnership, ESE and Dome will leverage their respective relationships and industry contacts to collaborate on several productions during each of the three years of the term. Further, ESE will provide Dome with the first right of refusal for ESE’s North American broadcast facilities, while Dome will provide preferred pricing, access to engineering design, and technical workflow support.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, stated, “We are proud to partner with a top tier organization such as Dome Productions, who have the execution ability and scale alongside support of Rogers Media and Bell Media. Dome Productions provides a unique ecosystem of infrastructure and technology that will help us continue to scale globally. We are excited to continue to develop our technology and platform with a new long term key partner.”

Mary Ellen Carlyle, SVP and GM of Dome Productions, stated, “We are extremely pleased to enter into a partnership with ESE Entertainment to collectively bring top tier broadcast and event productions on not only a North American but Global scale. Both Dome and ESE share the vision and passion to execute at the highest level and look forward to bringing esports fans a gold standard of entertainment.”

About Dome Productions

Dome is a leading North American production and transmission facilities company that sets itself apart from its competitors with the highest level of integration leveraging Mobile, Remi Control Room, Host Broadcaster, crewing and Transmission services all under its corporate umbrella.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the MOA, the Company’s partnership with Dome, and the benefits of the same to the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

