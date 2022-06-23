Global Antifungal Drugs Market Is Expected to Reach $25.0 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Antifungal Drugs Market generated $16.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2370



Rise in incidences of fungal and nosocomial infections, surge in initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness about myriad of fungal infections, and growth in prevalence of fungal infections such as aspergillosis and candidiasis drive the growth of the global antifungal drugs market. Furthermore, upsurge in number of drug approvals provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global anti-fungal drugs market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global antifungal drugs market.

India contributed to approximately 71% of the global cases of mucormycosis in patients with COVID-19. Rise in cases of mucormycosis infectious disease had increased the usage of anti-fungal drugs.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global antifungal drugs market based on drug class, infection type, therapeutic indications, dosage forms, and region.

Based on therapeutic indications, the candidiasis segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dermatophytosis segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2370



Based on dosage forms, the oral segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global antifungal drugs market analyzed in the research include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories., GlaxosmithKlinePlc, AstellasPharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and MerzPharma.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 25.0 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030 Forecast period 2022 - 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories,., GlaxosmithKlinePlc, AstellasPharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and MerzPharma.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



3D Printing Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Sleep Aids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Medical Spa Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.