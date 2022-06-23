Tuxera Wins 'Best in Show' for Flash Memory Testing Services from Embedded Computing Design

HELSINKI, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuxera, the leading provider of quality-assured data storage management software and networking technologies, has won a "Best in Show" award from Embedded Computing Design magazine for Tuxera's Flash Memory Testing Services, a unique program designed to save engineers and systems designers time, energy, and money.

Embedded Computing Design's prestigious "Best in Show" awards recognize design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. The editorial team and advisory board members highlight the latest accomplishments and most innovative products of the embedded industry.

"Today's embedded systems are developing rapidly, bringing new functionality and challenges. Previously read-only systems are logging and using more and more data, and this has a big impact on the overall user experience and lifetime of the devices," the Embedded Computing Design editorial staff wrote in the award citation. "Tuxera's Flash Memory Testing Services' win is well-deserved as it provides workload analysis and lifetime testing, helping organizations mitigate risks associated with their data storage stack."

Tuxera's Flash Memory Testing Service provides insights beyond common flash memory performance and endurance benchmark testing. With several individual packages including workload analysis, lifetime testing, power fail-safety testing, and environmental testing, the solution reduces testing overhead, identifies possible storage failures, and reduces the hassle of selecting a flash memory device while potentially bringing substantial cost savings to OEMs.

"This award highlights the critical need to ensure the reliability and longevity of flash storage solutions, especially in the automotive market," said Sami Kassimäki, Product Manager at Tuxera. "Our team worked tirelessly to bring Flash Memory Testing Service to life, and we're thrilled to be named among other innovative brands and products making engineers' lives easier and driving rapid digital transformation."

A flash memory validation service helping OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers determine the best choice for their embedded flash storage needs, Tuxera's solution is named among other industry-leading products bringing significant steps forward in the embedded storage industry.

Tuxera's win comes only months after the product's initial launch and is another step in the company's momentum of exciting leadership hires, strategic industry partnerships, and internationally recognized certifications.

For embedded flash memory testing sales, please get in touch here or at sales@tuxera.com.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured data storage management software and networking technologies. We help people and businesses store and move data reliably, while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Our software is at the core of billions of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and public cloud storage platforms.

Tuxera's customers include car makers, device manufacturers, industrial equipment manufacturers, data-driven enterprises, and much more. They rely on our software to protect data integrity, improve storage performance, transfer data rapidly and securely, and extend flash memory lifetime in their products and for their projects. We are also members of JEDEC, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and other industry associations. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.

Media Contact

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: Tuxera

















Image 2: Tuxera

















Image 3: Tuxera









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment