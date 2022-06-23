Chooch Wins “Best Overall Computer Vision Company” in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chooch , the world’s leading full-lifecycle computer vision software platform, has been named “Best Overall Computer Vision Company” in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program held by AI Breakthrough , an intelligence organization that evaluates companies, technologies and products in the crowded Artificial Intelligence (AI) global marketplace.



The Chooch Enterprise Computer Vision Platform is a robust, no-code, full-lifecycle computer vision software platform that enables enterprises and ecosystem partners to replicate human visual tasks in any setting and deploy them quickly and accurately.



Chooch’s unique, production-ready platform can be deployed at scale on-premise, in the cloud as well as on edge devices. Chooch is the platform of choice for multiple industries, including manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, oil and gas, healthcare, public sector, workplace safety, media, education and retail. Applications range from defect detention, workplace safety compliance, preventive maintenance of remote equipment, engaged buyer alerts, image detection, data center monitoring, facial authentication and quality control.

Additionally, Chooch is accelerating computer vision adoption by creating a flexible business model so enterprises and ecosystem partners can start with out-of-the-box models and then scale up to a full lifecycle platform when they are ready. To date, Chooch has created 110 Ready now models, 15 Ready Now Ensemble models and AI applications including smoke detection, PPE detection, license detection, and more.

“We’re honored to receive this award from AI Breakthrough. We believe computer vision is a fundamental part of our digital future and the applications are practically infinite - replicating any visual task. Chooch was designed to be a complete computer vision deployment system,” said Emrah Gultekin, CEO and co-founder of Chooch. “AI models can be trained and deployed on an extremely wide range of tasks, giving you a great deal of flexibility. That’s why organizations of all sizes and industries are now applying computer vision to improve efficiency and accuracy, boost their productivity, and cut costs.”

“While computer vision can be implemented for almost any kind of visual data—from videos to X-rays, training computer vision models is highly intensive in terms of time and effort as datasets for the task you want may not initially be available,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Chooch dramatically simplifies the AI model training process with their breakthrough solution and it's the only computer vision platform that supports advanced inferencing and model hosting on the edge. With Chooch, it’s never been easier to deploy fast, highly accurate AI models for everything from manufacturing to healthcare. Congratulations on to the entire Chooch team being our choice for ‘Best Overall Computer Vision Company.’”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

About Chooch

Chooch is the world’s leading full-lifecycle computer vision software platform that enables enterprises and ecosystem partners to replicate human visual tasks in any industry and deploy them anywhere accurately and rapidly. Chooch’s unique no-code, enterprise-ready computer vision software platform has been deployed at scale on-premise, in the cloud and on edge devices in multiple industries including manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, oil and gas, healthcare, public sector, workplace safety, media, and retail. Applications range widely from preventing workplace accidents to mask detection and social distancing compliance, safety equipment assurance, preventive maintenance of remote equipment, engaged buyer alerts, defect detection, facial authentication, and image quality control.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

