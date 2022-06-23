Hardbacon Works With Square One to Expand Home Insurance Offering in Western Canada

English French

MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon , a personal finance application used by more than 39,000 Canadians, announced today a new relationship with home insurance provider Square One introducing a better way for Hardbacon users to shop home insurance in Western Canada.



As part of the partnership, Hardbacon’s home insurance comparison tool can now be used by Canadians in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, to shop and compare home insurance to secure the best deals and packages for their unique needs.

The relationship with Square One will allow Hardbacon to reach more Canadians than ever and solidifies its commitment to help those in Western Canada shop for the best financial products. Currently, more than 55% of the traffic at Hardbacon.ca comes from outside of Quebec, which users regularly visit to compare everything from credit cards and bank accounts, to insurance and online brokers.

“We are very excited to collaborate with a strong partner in Western Canada, like Square One, to further support our users across the country,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. “Now more than ever, Canadians are looking to save and we are making it easier than ever to save on home insurance.”

The move comes on the heels of an equity crowdfunding round launched by Hardbacon last month, via the FrontFundr portal. The bulk of the proceeds of this round will be used to fuel company growth. Since its founding, Hardbacon's total financing has reached more than $2.8 million.

Launched in 2011, Square One was started by a team of experienced professionals who, after years of working in the insurance industry, recognized that traditional home insurance wasn’t meeting the needs of most consumers. Today, it offers the only home insurance policy in Canada where customers can customize their policy, choosing to only pay for the coverage they actually need.

“The home insurance industry hasn’t changed since the 1970s, but working with companies like Hardbacon we’re able to meet the needs of today’s consumers,” said Daniel Mirkovic, President at Square One. “We’re excited to work together and continue to offer a better home insurance experience across Canada.”

Canadians in Western Canada can now shop and compare home insurance at hardbacon.ca.