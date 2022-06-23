ProctorFree Becomes SOC 2 Type 1 Compliant Online Proctoring Provider

DAVIDSON, N.C., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProctorFree, a leading provider of online proctoring solutions to include online proctoring software that integrates with many common learning management systems and test delivery engines, announced that it has been certified System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 1. The certification is a continuation of ProctorFree's focus on delivering secure and streamlined proctoring solutions for testing providers worldwide.

"ProctorFree recognizes the importance of providing our clients with confidence that our proctoring services are delivered securely, and that our clients information is handled with security and confidentiality in mind," said Harrison Turley, Chief of Staff and Technical Director at ProctorFree. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance demonstrates our commitment to security, availability, and confidentiality of client information when choosing to do business with ProctorFree."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 1 was created to assess the design of security processes at a specific point in time, and confirm that an organization's security controls are appropriately designed and implemented. In achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, ProctorFree has implemented controls to ensure conformance with the rigorous and sophisticated security and confidentiality standards for technology companies worldwide.

Founded in 2013, ProctorFree was an early pioneer in the remote proctoring space. The company works with a diverse base of higher education, certification providers, and commercial institutions, offering solutions designed to address the needs of test sponsors, test takers, and testing programs of all sizes.

About ProctorFree

ProctorFree's mission is to support the successful delivery of education around the world. By providing online proctoring software and supporting the delivery of proctored exams for colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to protect test integrity, ProctorFree remains focused on providing organizations cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solutions. For more information, visit ProctorFree.com or email info@proctorfree.com.

Media Contact: Suzanne Flynn Speece // info@proctorfree.com // 855-759-6569

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.