Viori Announces Retail Partnership with Sephora

OREM, Utah, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viori, an all-natural hair cosmetics brand, announced today that it has secured a key retail partnership with Sephora. The partnership will feature Viori shampoo and conditioner products on Sephora.com as part of an overall strategy to increase brand awareness and retail expansion. As part of this partnership, Viori is releasing an exclusive lavender-scented shampoo & conditioner called "Hua Bliss," that will only be available on Sephora.com.

Viori was founded in 2019 with a mission to create natural beauty products that protect the earth, create a long-lasting social impact, and preserve the traditions and rituals of the Red Yao women of Longsheng. Viori products have primarily been sold through the company's website to date, and now will be expanded to Sephora.com as part of this new partnership.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with Sephora," said Tszman Fisher, co-founder of Viori. "Sephora aligns with our brand in so many important ways. They care deeply about all-natural ingredients, about the importance of plastic-free packaging, and most importantly they care about our Beautiful Reason initiative and all the work we are doing with the Red Yao women."

The Beautiful Reason initiative by Viori has made an impact to date. In 2021, the company invested $100,000 towards initiatives in Longsheng where the Red Yao tribe resides. In 2022, that number is expected to grow to $150,000. Detailed reports of the company's initiatives by year can be found on their social responsibility page.

"We are thrilled to partner with Viori and introduce this innovative brand to our clients," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "With its sustainably and ethically sourced shampoo and conditioner bars, Viori offers clean, highly effective products that support multiple hair types and textures, and are inspired by ancient haircare rituals. We look forward to having Viori join our Sephora community and know that it will be a great addition to our assortment."

Viori is a company dedicated to creating environmentally-friendly hair care products. All Viori products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free. Their products are Certified Vegan, Fair Trade Certified, Carbon Neutral Certified, Leaping Bunny Certified, RSPO Certified, and Curly Girl Approved. They are also plastic-free and ethically sourced. Viori is most well-known for their shampoo and conditioner bars. The main ingredient of these bars is Longsheng Rice, which helps to promote healthy hair and is sourced directly from the Red Yao tribe.

Media Contact:

Himmie Lau

support@viori.com

Related Images











Image 1: Viori X Sephora





Viori Announces Retail Partnership with Sephora









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment