DAVIDsTEA Named One of Canada’s Best Workplaces in Retail & Hospitality and Best Workplaces Managed by Women

Canadian tea brand celebrates new recognitions by Great Place to Work®

MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, announced that it has been named one of 2022’s Best Workplaces in Retail & Hospitality and 2021’s Best Workplaces Managed by Women. Recognized for prioritizing the well-being and mental health of its employees and an ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity, these awards follow the company’s Great Place to Work® certification after a thorough and independent analysis last November.

With women representing 60% of DAVIDsTEA’s Board of Directors and 70% of its senior leadership team, the brand is proud to have received the designation of Best Workplaces Managed by Women. Led by Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA is a great example of how companies with women in leadership roles can help amplify a culture of openness, creativity, and innovation.



DAVIDsTEA’s most recent Best Workplaces in Retail & Hospitality accolade can be attributed to the company’s effort to highlight its retail spaces as a fulfilling career path. The brand prides itself on enabling new and innovative ways to engage its workforce in the success of the business by creating unique career opportunities, focusing on internal promotions, providing aspirational role models, making work-life balance a priority, and by cultivating a workplace that encourages positivitea.

“In addition to everyday perks like flexible work, free tea, paid wellness days, and donation matching, we recently implemented a maternity, paternity, and parental top-up policy—for any eligible employee going on maternity, paternity, or parental leave, DAVIDsTEA will top up their government benefits to 90% of their salary for 18 weeks,” said Carolyn Courage, Head of People Experience, DAVIDsTEA. “While maternity leave top-ups aren’t uncommon in many companies, we’re proud to make our policy fully inclusive, available to employees of all gender identities for the birth or adoption of a child.”

As an equal opportunity employer, DAVIDsTEA offers exciting career opportunities for individuals across the country. For more information about available positions, visit DAVIDsTEA’s Careers page.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,500 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit them at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find them on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0890732-5c94-4619-92b1-e016169ec98f