Hospitals Innovate Patient Experience with HCTI’s Digital Front Door Mobile App

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI), a leading healthcare IT provider, announces the availability of the Digital Front Door mobile app solution, the kind of cutting-edge innovation that healthcare providers need to reimagine their continuum of care in a mobile-first world.



The evolving healthcare consumer engagement landscape has pushed healthcare technology leaders to realize the need for an effective Digital Front Door (DFD) mobile app that puts patients at the heart of the digital healthcare experience. While many healthcare providers are unsure how to get started, there has never been a more urgent need for hospitals to elevate patient engagement and deliver a differentiating experience. Keeping up with accelerated digital transformation can be daunting, but Healthcare Triangle alleviates the pressure.

With a 33% market share1, there are over 2,350 healthcare facilities utilizing Epic Systems2 of which over 500 are utilizing MyChart3 to help over 150 million patients4 to get and stay healthy. The data shows the rapid transformation of Epic customers to survive this disruption of innovation. We at HCTI cater to the needs of the Epic systems and help them leverage the pandemic-driven disruption of planning a robust DFD mobile app solution as an opportunity in healthcare.

Healthcare Triangle’s feature-rich, customizable Digital Front Door mobile app enables a “Healthcare Anywhere” approach to patient engagement and is purpose-built for facilities running MyChart powered by Epic Systems. HCTI’s Digital Front Door mobile app empowers healthcare organizations to take the next step in evolving healthcare towards providing hyper-personalized patient experiences while automating several operational tasks and activities, reducing staff fatigue, and improving productivity.

“Healthcare Triangle’s Digital Front Door mobile app takes a modern approach to healthcare, delivering digital-first, patient-centric experiences, adapting to the needs of healthcare consumers, and putting them in the front seat of their care journey,” says Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Triangle.

HCTI’s Digital Front Door mobile app offers:

Complete 360-degree view of the healthcare consumer

Robust capabilities around UI/UX

Integration with Epic EHR and highly configurable to suit patients' needs

Safe access to data-driven insights and personalization to support care delivery

Security, compliance, and interoperability across systems

24x7 support and enhanced operational efficiency

Go-live with a rich feature set in 3 months

Scalable and secure solution for patient experience

HCTI’s customized Digital Front Door meets the rising demands for better scalability, more security, quick time to market, higher performance, and easier manageability—with reduced costs. Our DFD mobile app solution further enhances patient engagement and retention with Epic MyChart.

“We have helped leading EPIC hospital systems embark on their digital journey with launch of customised MyChart app in a short period of 3 months. This has helped them reduce revenue leakage and improve patient interactions and experience significantly,” says Sanjay Dalwani, Chief Revenue Officer of Healthcare Triangle.

Are you ready to unlock a better healthcare Digital Front Door? Read on to find how HCTI Digital Front Door mobile app solution provides real benefits that bring your facility to the future of healthcare.

