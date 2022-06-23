Visteon’s 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights Priorities, Products and People

Commitment to align greenhouse gas reduction targets with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Growing electrified product line, including first-to-market smart wireless battery management system, supports industry shift to electric vehicles

No lost-time injuries at any of Visteon’s more than two dozen manufacturing and technical centers

Beliefs, Values and Leadership Principles provide a guide for maintaining the highest standards

Investing in a strong pipeline of talented, diverse leaders



VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC) today introduced its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), which highlights the company’s commitment to drive business results in a socially responsible manner and uplift the communities in which it operates. Visteon is a global technology leader serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more connected, clean and safe driving experience. The report covers priorities, product innovations and people initiatives based on 2021 metrics and actions.

“Just as important as what we do, is how we do it. Our Beliefs, Values and Leadership Principles remain at the forefront and guide us to always do the right things in the right way,” Sachin Lawande, President and CEO, Visteon, said.

Priorities

In 2021, Visteon committed to set longer term greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and reduce total energy and water consumption, solid waste and CO2 emissions from 2019 levels.

The company’s roadmap to reduce its GHG emissions includes the following actions and initiatives:

Accelerate the installation of renewable energy on-site

Collaborate with customers in reducing the carbon footprint of our products

Procurement of renewable energy power purchase agreements

Work closely with Visteon partners to reduce emissions across the supply chain

Communicate progress on energy and emissions reductions to employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders



“Visteon is on track with its environmental goals and is still targeting further improvement with regard to greenhouse gases, energy consumption, waste reduction and water consumption,” stated Sachin Lawande, President and CEO, Visteon.

Products

Visteon’s new product innovations focus on three trends that are defining the future of the industry:

Electrification technologies that support the global growth of electric vehicles (EVs)

Advanced Display Solutions that enable the evolution toward a digital cockpit with larger and more immersive reconfigurable surfaces

Connected Car Solutions to help auto manufacturers integrate over-the-air software updates and Android-based infotainment for their next-generation cockpits



Visteon’s first-to-market smart wireless battery management system (smartBMS) solution is the centerpiece of a growing electrified product line that will help automakers reduce the complexity, weight and materials used to manufacture electric vehicles and enhance the ownership experience for their customers.

Visteon’s advanced display technologies can employ power consumption significantly lower than any other automotive display technology currently available to help support the growth of the EV market. MicroZone™, for example, is Visteon’s first-of-its-kind solution to the demand for a high-quality, premium experience display that also meets stringent automotive environmental and reliability requirements.

The company’s fourth-generation SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller brings Android-based infotainment ranging from maps and parking to charging locations and other information together seamlessly across multiple displays in the cockpit for a more connected, personalized and safe driving experience.

“People around the world are eagerly waiting for electric vehicles that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Visteon’s core technologies are helping our OEM customers bring those electric vehicles to market,” shared Sachin Lawande, President and CEO, Visteon.

People

The CSR report outlines Visteon’s commitment to aggressive policies, procedures and goals to keep its 10,000 employees in 18 countries safe. In 2021, both the company’s recordable injury and lost time case rates were zero.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is a key component of the Visteon employee experience. Visteon actively invests in the development of the next generation of business leaders and innovators through a variety of professional development programs. In 2021, for example, Visteon graduated its first class of nearly two dozen women in the Momentum: Elevating Women in Leadership program. The year-long professional development program was designed to help the company cultivate a strong pipeline of female leaders. Visteon named its second class of Momentum participants in May 2022.

As a global organization, Visteon harnesses the power of employees’ varied backgrounds, cultures and experiences to create a competitive edge and support the communities in which they live and work. In 2021, some of those efforts included:

Supporting COVID relief efforts in India by delivering medical kits to those in need and creating temporary wards for the sick

Providing work skills training for teens in Brazil, such as interview tips, to prepare them as they begin to enter the labor force

Continuing to offer a technical academy in Bulgaria to develop the next generation of local engineering talent

Providing free yardwork for senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities as part of an intentional and equitable revitalization of Detroit neighborhoods

Raising funds in Romania for several different cancer and other charities



“In all aspects of our business, we strive to balance profitable growth with the need to protect our environment and support the global communities where we have an invested presence,” said Sachin Lawande, President and CEO, Visteon.

Visteon’s 2022 CSR can be found at https://www.visteon.com/company/sustainability/.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.8 billion and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

