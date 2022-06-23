NV5 Awarded $5 Million in Environmental Consulting Projects

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been recently awarded $5 million in contracts to provide environmental consulting services supporting natural resource conservation and identifying environmental, health, and safety risks in public education and retail facilities.

A large public school district in Southern California selected NV5 for two contracts totaling approximately $3 million to provide asbestos and lead consulting as well as environmental site assessment services for renovation of existing facilities and new construction. Both contracts are three-year awards through 2025 with options for two one-year renewals.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish awarded NV5 a five-year, $1 million contract to provide cultural and natural resources consulting and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance services.

A national grocery retailer selected NV5 to provide environmental site assessments, vapor intrusion monitoring, asbestos and lead consulting, and property condition assessments for new grocery stores across the country. The contract is valued at approximately $1 million and has a three-year term.

“NV5’s ESG services deliver comprehensive consultative solutions to support our clients’ environmental, clean energy, safety, and sustainable infrastructure goals,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased to have been selected for these contracts that will assist our clients with protecting natural resources and providing safe educational and retail facilities.”

