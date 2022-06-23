Ahana Will Co-Lead Session At Data & AI Summit About Presto Open Source SQL Query Engine

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the only SaaS for Presto, today announced that Rohan Pednekar, Ahana’s senior product manager, will co-lead a session with Meta Developer Advocate Philip Bell at Data & AI Summit about Presto, the Meta-born open source high performance, distributed SQL query engine. The event is being held June 27 - 30 in San Francisco, CA and virtual.



Session Title: “Presto 101 – An Introduction to Open Source Presto.”

Session Time: On-Demand

Session Presenters: Ahana’s Rohan Pednekar, senior product manager; and Meta Developer Advocate Philip Bell.

Session Details: Presto is a widely adopted distributed SQL engine for data lake analytics. With Presto, users can perform ad hoc querying of data in place, which helps solve challenges around time to discover and the amount of time it takes to do ad hoc analysis. Additionally, new features like the disaggregated coordinator, Presto-on-Spark, scan optimizations, a reusable native engine, and a Pinot connector enable added benefits around performance, scale, and ecosystem.

In this session, Rohan and Philip will introduce the Presto technology and share why it’s becoming so popular. In fact, companies like Facebook, Uber, Twitter, Alibaba, and many others use Presto for interactive ad hoc queries, reporting & dashboarding data lake analytics, and much more. This session will show a quick demo on getting Presto running in AWS.

To register for Data & AI Summit, please go to the event’s registration page to purchase a registration.

About Ahana

Ahana is the only SaaS for Presto on AWS with the vision to be the SQL engine for the Open Data Lakehouse. Presto, the open source project created by Meta and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation's Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto.

