New Dental and Medical Student Debt Refinancing Platform/Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Debt Solutions is now live. This online platform offers dentists and doctors the best online marketplace to refinance their educational debt in a way that works for them and gives them the most money back.

"I started this company to help my colleagues and give back to the dental community in a way that other refinance platforms cannot," Dr. Walker, the founder, says. "It's about giving back and developing relationships, not selling products."

Refinancing through the affiliate links on DDSReFi.com immediately qualifies you for:

Highest cashback bonus available when compared to other platforms

Access to exclusive promotional and discounted goods worth up to $67,000

Access to all of the best student loan refinance companies like Laurel Road, Commonbond, Splash Financial, Earnest, Credible, and more

Dental Debt Solutions is active now, and all you need to do to get your cashback bonus is to use the affiliate links on the website. For more information about refinancing your dental or medical school debt through Dental Debt Solutions, visit ddsrefi.com.

Dr. Walker and his team created Dental Debt Solutions for all the new dentists and doctors who are at the start of their careers and staring down hundreds of thousands of dollars of educational debt. He knew what it was like to navigate refinancing this debt alone and wanted to give back to his new colleagues. People who refinance through DDSReFi.com can start their career off knowing that they are supported and have a path out of their debt. After refinancing your educational debt using the affiliate links on the website, you are immediately qualified for the most amount of money back and deals on practical products, services, and CE courses for dental and medical professionals. Dentists and doctors went to school to help people; Dental Debt Solutions helps them.

