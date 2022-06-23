CPV Announces Georgia Solar Project Begins Construction

Silver Spring, MD, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) announced construction stage on the 100 MWdc/80MWac CPV Stagecoach Solar facility, located near Andersonville, Georgia. It is expected to be fully operational in early 2024.

The amount of clean energy produced by the project will avoid the equivalent of the annual emissions of about 30,000 cars in the U.S. annually, or approximately 140,000 metric tons annually. CPV Stagecoach will be constructed by Vanguard Energy Partners and create approximately 250-300 construction jobs over the next 21 months.

“We are pleased to bring this project into construction and become part of the Macon County community.” said CPV Executive Vice President Sean Finnerty. CPV Stagecoach Solar is CPV’s second solar project in Macon County, Georgia. About 600 acres of formerly agricultural land will be the future home of CPV’s Stagecoach Solar. The project is expected to produce around 190,000 MWh/year, which will be enough electricity to power approximately 17,000 homes.

Solar projects across the United States were largely on hold until recent actions by the Biden Administration provided much needed relief from uncertain tariff liabilities. The demand for solar panels far exceeds current domestic manufacturing capability, requiring a phased approach for any transition to U.S. based production. This two-year exemption will allow projects to continue to move forward while domestic production expands to meet the growing demand.

“We have very aggressive renewable development goals at the national and state levels that simply can’t afford a protracted delay in renewable power deployments.” said CPV Executive Vice President Sean Finnerty. “We are proud of the role we play in helping to modernize the U.S. power system to a lower carbon, reliable future, but we can’t get there without an investable regulatory framework.”

This is Vanguard’s first project award with CPV.

“We are encouraged by the Administration’s dual solution by providing immediate tariff relief while simultaneously accelerating American solar manufacturing.” said Mike Seelman, Executive Vice President, Vanguard. “These combined initiatives will allow us to expand our workforce nationally as we partner with CPV and our other clients in creating a more sustainable and equitable energy future.”

About CPV

CPV Group LP, a partnership majority owned by OPC Energy Ltd., is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize America’s power generation. Together with our investors, partners, host communities and other key stakeholders, we are driven to improve our energy infrastructure by developing and operating power generation facilities using cutting edge, clean and highly efficient technologies. Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, with an office in Braintree, MA, the company has ownership interest in 5,500 MW of clean generation across the United States and the company’s Asset Management division manages 7,335 MW of generating facilities in nine states. Our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustained history of success have enabled us to grow into one of North America’s premier energy companies. For more information: cpv.com and follow CPV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Vanguard

Founded in 2007, Vanguard Energy Partners, LLC (Vanguard) is a family business. Headquartered in Somerville NJ. Vanguard is part of the Ferreira Family of Companies. Their family of companies are united by a shared vision of building a diverse and inclusive work environment, delivering the highest quality of work to their clients, and making an impact through their hard work and dedication. Vanguard, a Minority-Owned Business (MBE), is a nationally recognized solar EPC specializing in utility-scale and C&I projects.