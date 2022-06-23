HMNC Brain Health to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference: Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond on June 27, 2022

MUNICH, Germany, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health (“HMNC” or the “Company”), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of personalized therapies in psychiatry, announced today that HMNC’s management team will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference taking place on June 27, 2022.



A recording of HMNC’s presentation will be available beginning Monday, June 27 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The recorded presentation will be accessible through the following webcast link for 90 days: https://journey.ct.events/view/7c3a12b5-8355-4214-903e-3b80a6222aa7.

HMNC Brain Health’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at HMNCBrain@kcsa.com.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a global precision psychiatry biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to far shorter treatments and higher remission rates. The Company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). The Company has operations both in the US and Germany and is backed by a renowned global VC, several family offices, and a strategic healthcare investor. The Company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

