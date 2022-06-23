Kristi Melani Accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kristi Melani, Chief Marketing Officer and GTM Strategy at Telesign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, has been accepted into Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.



Melani was selected to join the organization based on her expertise and proven track record in high-tech marketing. As a member, Melani joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit.

Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board, said, "We are pleased to accept Kristi Melani into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Kirsti brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group.”

"It's an honor to join the Fast Company Executive Board and have the opportunity to share insights and knowledge with the Fast Company community,” said Melani. "As a member, I look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations with peers and helping others to exceed in their marketing goals, drive for innovation and manage through transformative times."

Melani will get access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing. Through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups, members will help one another solve business challenges and celebrate successes.

Members also have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on FastCompany.com. Some specific areas of focus will be innovation, creativity, world-changing ideas, work-life balance and social impact.

Members can participate in Expert Panel® discussions that are compiled into easy-to-read articles with the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts. In addition, members have exclusive access to business coaching opportunities and top-quality, exclusive deals.

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit who have been selected for their expertise and track record. Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com

About Telesign

Telesign provides continuous trust to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful AI and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @Telesign.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination between Telesign and North Atlantic Acquisition Company (“NAAC”). This communication shall also not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of NAAC or Telesign, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.