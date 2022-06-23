Operation and Maintenance Contract Renewed in Georgia, USA

English French

QUEBEC CITY, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that it has recently renewed the operation, management and maintenance (“O&M”) contract with Monroe County, Georgia, USA, for an additional period of five years. This contract, valued at $3.3 M, brings the Corporation’s O&M backlog to $131.5 M. This renewal includes annual consumer price index (CPI) increases and the addition of one employee.



Monroe County is a long-time customer of H 2 O Innovation and is considered one of the fastest growing communities in central Georgia, now serving over 3,800 customers. The team in charge of this contract worked diligently to manage this growth, which allowed the Corporation to renew, once again, the O&M contract for this municipality.

“We are delighted with this O&M contract renewal in Monroe County, which strengthens our presence in the State of Georgia, where we also have three other customers. From repairing water leaks to maintaining the distribution system, our team has made the difference with its unparalleled customer service,” said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of the integration of acquired business, the ability to achieve projected synergies, and the ability to maintain the distribution network. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 27, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

