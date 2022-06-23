MMIT Announces the Winners of the Patient Access Awards

Yardley, PA, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT)—the trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access—has launched the inaugural Patient Access Awards to honor pharmaceutical manufacturers committed to improving patient access to life-saving therapies.

“We’re thrilled to recognize the critical role that manufacturers play in the success of a patient’s healthcare journey,” said Diane Watson, CEO of MMIT, a Norstella company. “Our hope is that this recognition inspires the industry to continue working to ensure that much-needed therapies get into the hands of the patients who need them.”

The winners—one per therapeutic area—are determined by payer and physician stakeholders, who are surveyed as part of MMIT’s quarterly Oncology Index and Biologics and Injectables Index.

In this research, payer and physician stakeholders assess and rank the performance of pharmaceutical manufacturers across a series of factors, including their overall commitment to a disease, account representative support, patient and family support programs and resources, patient copay assistance, physician education, and support and HUB services.

“MMIT extends a heartfelt congratulations to each of the winners,” said Watson. “We’re so proud to recognize your success and admirable dedication to patients.”

The winners of the inaugural Patient Access Awards are:

Oncology:

Biologics & Injectables:

About MMIT

MMIT, a Norstella company, is focused on solving the “what and why” of market access, and has been a trusted, go-to-market partner to more than 1,300 biopharma and payer customers for nearly three decades. MMIT believes that patients who need life-saving treatments should not face delays because accessing drugs can be confusing. MMIT’s expert teams of clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

