Hologram Brings New Level of Transparency to IoT Fleets with Connectivity Dashboard Analytics

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hologram , a global cellular platform for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today unveiled its enhanced IoT Dashboard analytics, the industry’s first to provide teams both with at-a-glance views into fleet health data and device usage and the tools for taking action in real time. In industries from transportation and logistics to healthcare and agriculture, companies have rapidly adopted IoT technology but have lacked the transparency and control required to proactively manage costs, downtime and safety issues. Now, with the addition of Dashboard analytics on the homepage, fleet managers have a quick and simple way to keep an eye on their fleets and take action.



While Hologram provides Global IoT SIM cards that enable IoT devices to securely access a seamless, worldwide cellular network through its Hologram Hyper platform, the Hologram IoT Dashboard provides the insights needed to manage IoT fleets. The new Dashboard homepage features a clear, intuitive 360° visualization of IoT operations, serving as an instant pulse check on fleet status. Automatically generated alerts and insights into usage trends give fleet managers and non-technical users the ability to find cost savings and detect device abnormalities before they become problematic, causing downtime and disruptions.

In addition to metrics around device health and location information, fleet managers are presented with opportunities to reduce spending and manage total cost of ownership, directly from the Dashboard homepage. Beyond the homepage, the Hologram IoT Dashboard provides users with unique levels of control, including tools for altering data limits or even changing connectivity plans on the device level, whether managing ten or ten thousand devices.

“Not every provider shows customers where they’re spending too much on connectivity. By setting new standards for transparency and control, Hologram is moving the industry forward and helping customers direct the same resources into launching new and larger IoT fleets,” said Mike Georgoff, Chief Product Officer for Hologram. “And this is just the first phase of our investment and commitment to building the best analytics for optimizing IoT device performance on multiple fronts – cost, uptime, fraud mitigation.”

