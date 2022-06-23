IDIQ Announces Partnership With Updater to Bring Resident-Link Rent Reporting to Millions of Consumers

TEMECULA, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDIQ, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring, today announces a new strategic partnership with Updater, the leading relocation technology platform in the multi-family housing industry.

This new partnership allows IDIQ to bring its Resident-Link product to the millions of households utilizing Updater relocation technology. IDIQ acquired Resident-Link in February 2022 and is rapidly growing the service for the rental community to give consumers access to help establish and build their credit while also providing identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. One key aspect of the Resident-Link product is the reporting of rental payment information as a credit tradeline for every consumer, so on-time rental payments can positively impact credit scores.

The IDIQ and Updater partnership comes at a time when not only is Resident-Link quickly expanding but there is also an increased demand for rent payment reporting by residents.

John Bauer, IDIQ president and chief revenue officer, said this new partnership gives residents access to Resident-Link rent-payment reporting right at their fingertips.

"This partnership makes it simple and easy for residents to take advantage of rent reporting at their initial move-in," Bauer said. "Updater's unique and innovative approach to the move-in process aligns perfectly with our goal of financial inclusion, financial empowerment and giving consumers the tools they need to help their financial position."

For Updater, the new partnership helps elevate the resident's experience in the platform by offering rent reporting services that can positively affect credit scores with the added feature of identity theft protection.

"We're excited to partner with IDIQ and bring these essential benefits to residents," said Ash Bell, Updater vice president. "We're focused on giving our users the products and services they need, so adding rent payment reporting to the list of services we support makes perfect sense."

IDIQ also is focused on providing services and solutions to the residential real estate and multi-family housing industry as core areas of sales expansion and growth. The company previously announced its new team to run the Resident-Link product and brand, including industry veterans Nikki Boehle, Brian Doherty and Sherrie Hubler.

IDIQ is one of the fastest-growing companies in America, earning two consecutive spots on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List that has also featured Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit and Under Armour as previous list honorees. In the past year, the company has had significant growth of its active customers on the platform, which has led to record revenue. Additionally, over the last year, the company has hired more than 125 employees to meet increased consumer demand for credit report and identity theft monitoring.

