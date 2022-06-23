Rev Appoints Top Revenue Leaders from Oracle, Zendesk, HubSpot and Pegasystems to Its Executive Advisory Board

San Diego, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today announced it has appointed four esteemed B2B revenue and industry executives to its Executive Advisory Board. Each will provide valuable guidance as Rev continues to revolutionize the sales and marketing process and enters its next phase of growth.

The newly-established Executive Advisory Board will be chaired by Anneke Seley, Inside Sales pioneer at Oracle, and CEO and Founder of Reality Works Group. It also includes Norman Gennaro, President of Worldwide Sales at Zendesk; Sid Kumar, Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations at HubSpot; and Judy Buchholz, Senior Vice President of Sales at Pegasystems.

“Working with Anneke, Norman, Sid and Judy in an advisory board capacity is truly an honor,” said Jonathan Spier, CEO of Rev. “Each of them is a pioneer and transformational leader with deep functional experience, extensive go-to-market successes, and proven ability to drive new industry and product categories—which Rev is doing above the funnel. The potential of this board is tremendous, and will add value to our products, services and overall customer experience. We are excited to have them join us as we continue to solve the first-mile problem in B2B sales and marketing.”

“I have lived and breathed the first-mile problem for many years and I’m very excited to be working with Rev to finally solve this,” said Seley. “Far too many companies and sales and marketing teams struggle with targeting the right customer at the top of the funnel. I’m impressed to see what Rev has already accomplished in solving this issue for some of the world's top brands.”

Anneke Seley is the CEO and Founder of Reality Works Group, a sales strategy and implementation consultancy, and co-author of Sales 2.0 and Next Era Selling. She was the 12th employee at Oracle, where she also designed, built and led the company’s first purely virtual/digital sales organization. Seley received a Bachelor’s degree in Human Biology from Stanford University.

Norman Gennaro is the President of Sales at Zendesk. He has more than 25 years of business and technology experience leading and growing global teams of high-performance sales professionals. Prior to Zendesk, Gennaro built Amazon Web Services’ mid-market segment for North America into a multi-billion-dollar business and spent 16 years in enterprise sales with Oracle. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA in Finance and Computer Information Systems from the University of Notre Dame de Namur.

Sid Kumar is the Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations at HubSpot. Previously, he was the COO of Sales for Cloud Sales Centers and Greenfield at Amazon Web Services and led the digital go-to-market transformation at CA Technologies where he built an inside sales, demand generation, partner sales and pre-sales organization with more than 300 people. Kumar earned a Bachelor’s in Economics from Yale and an MBA in Strategic Management from Wharton.

Judy Buchholz is the Senior Vice President of Americas Sales for Pegasystems. Previously, Buchholz held numerous leadership roles at IBM, including General Manager of IBM Digital Sales where she led 4,000 sellers in 99 countries. She is chair of the Iona College Women’s Board and is an active member of the Women’s Bond Club and Women of Power & Passion. She holds a Bachelor’s in Computer Science and an MBA in Finance from Iona College.

The Executive Advisory Board joins Rev as the company’s Sales Development Platform, launched in late 2021, continues to see momentum. In the first half of 2022, the platform has already been recognized by prestigious organizations, winning Business Intelligence’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award and the Gold Globee American Best in Business Award for AI-Driven Marketing Solutions. This year, Rev has also been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces and awarded a Gold Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service.

About Rev

Rev powers sales and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev’s AI-based Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth. Founded in 2013, Rev ranked #35 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2020. The world’s best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including Zendesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai.