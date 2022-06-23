Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in New Mexico

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in New Mexico have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries as the state prepares for extreme heat forecasts this summer that are predicted to threaten grid reliability.



Residential battery capacity in New Mexico is increasing year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will grow nearly eight-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“We are bracing for a particularly brutal heatwave this summer that will put considerable strain on the grid and potentially lead to more power outages than usual,” said Christopher Fortson, an employee owner and marketing director at Positive Energy Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Enphase Energy Systems with IQ Batteries allow our customers to rest easy thanks to their leading performance, reliability, durability, and safety; meeting our stringent criteria for implementing products that can hold up to New Mexico's harsh desert climate.”

Homeowners in New Mexico can now also choose to install Enphase’s IQ8™ Microinverters . IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“We love working with Enphase because the company aligns with our values of creating a superior customer experience by providing outstanding quality and service,” said Dave Brady, officer at Erus Energy, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Enphase Energy Systems with IQ Batteries give our customers more energy independence even when the grid is down, offering them the ultimate peace of mind.”

“Making the decision to go solar not only offers homeowners more sustainable energy to power their homes, but also helps protect them from unpredictable energy prices,” said Dan Womack, head of operations at Our World Energy, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Enphase’s reputable solar and battery home energy systems are a top choice for New Mexico homeowners, delivering solar generation and power-on-demand from IQ Batteries, day or night, with or without the grid.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“The Enphase Energy System offers homeowners in New Mexico a clean, reliable backup power solution that can adapt to each customer’s needs,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Enphase is proud to offer industry-leading products and services through our installer network in New Mexico, creating an excellent end-to-end customer experience.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

