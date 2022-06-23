Nowigence Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent Listing of Shares on the OTCQB

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Nowigence, Inc. ("NOWG" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NOWG), an innovative software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) company, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Nowigence’s recent announcement that its common stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, the mid-tier OTC equity market for early-stage and developing companies in the U.S. and international markets.



To hear the audio production, visit: https://nnw.fm/PCM3b

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/OBIZB

As detailed in the news release, listing its common stock on the OTCQB Venture Market marks an historic milestone in the growth journey of Nowigence. CEO Anoop Bhatia described the milestone as a key enabler of the company’s mission to become a leading player in a rapidly growing industry, which he notes has a minimum potential $20 billion of serviceable market despite the most conservative lens used for estimating the opportunity size.

“We are emerging from being a private company to being publicly listed. The reason is that we want each knowledge worker to learn more in less time, thereby solving the information overload problem we all are experiencing at work and at home. Our machine learning and natural language processing app, called Pluaris, mimics the way we absorb knowledge as humans while searching through massive volumes of information,” Bhatia stated in the news release. “We thank the entire team at Nowigence for their hard work, as well as our other investors for their support.”

Pluaris, Nowigence’s commercial-scale AI knowledge engine, offers significant differentiation from other contemporary solutions available in the market. It serves individual research scholars, students, journalists and knowledge workers, saving time daily in their pursuit to advance knowledge, as well as serving enterprises that tailor the front end to meet their specific needs.

Nowigence serves various end markets, targeting sales teams that are creating customer-centric intelligence dossiers on the fly whenever demanded or delivering a transparent and intelligent process connecting corporations, citizens, domain experts, NGOs and philanthropists for foundations helping to manage social programs or an advanced knowledge platform supporting skill advancements, continuous learning, assessments and job placement.

About Nowigence Inc.

Nowigence Inc. is an innovative software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) company focused on developing and bringing to market Pluaris™ — a comprehensive, ready-to-use artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform. Pluaris delivers the combined power of an intelligent reader along with a smart search engine. It works 24/7 reading and analyzing relevant content as it is being created in various public and private data sources on topics that one reads either because one enjoys them or because one needs to gather information to fulfill job tasks or other responsibilities. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Nowigence.com

