Solid Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Scientific and Patient Advocacy Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming scientific and patient advocacy conferences:



PPMD 2022 Annual Conference – June 23-26, 2022, Scottsdale, AZ

Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Solid Biosciences, will participate in the Gene Therapy Approaches to Replace or Restore Dystrophin session on Friday, June 24, at 11:30 a.m. EDT / 8:30 a.m. MST.

Event and registration information is available at:

https://www.parentprojectmd.org/events/ppmds-2022-annual-conference/

ICNMD 2022 | 17th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases – July 5-9, 2022, Brussels, BE

Perry Shieh, M.D., Ph. D. Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an IGNITE DMD investigator, will participate in the PS03: Selected Abstracts for Oral Presentation session on Thursday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. CEST.

Event and registration information is available at: https://icnmd.org/registration2022/

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001, as well as our recently announced next-generation gene therapy candidate, SGT-003. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

