Reliance Global Group Announces Launch of Homeowner’s Insurance on 5MinuteInsure.com; Introduces Bundled Home and Auto Policies

LAKEWOOD, NJ, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, announces the launch of homeowner’s insurance on 5MinuteInsure.com. The Company has also introduced bundled home and auto policies for additional savings.

Mr. Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance, commented, “In addition to our auto insurance offering on 5MinuteInsure.com, which has been helping clients save money since Q3 2021, we are excited to announce the launch of homeowner’s insurance on the platform. We are concurrently introducing the 5MinuteInsure.com experience for bundled home and auto insurance policies, which should enable clients to receive multi-policy discounts from our carriers. Notably, Reliance agency figures show that retention rates of multi-line clients are significantly improved, thereby increasing the long-term value of new policies.”

“As recently announced, we have grown our network to include more than 30 insurance carriers nationwide,” continued Mr. Beyman. “5MinuteInsure.com enables customers to instantly compare insurance quotes helping to ensure they are getting optimal pricing for policies that are well-matched to their personal needs. Additionally, customers can compare and purchase policies within minutes, while our licensed agents provide the human touch. At the same time, we are leveraging our state-of-the-art, proprietary Insurtech platform designed to empower independent agents to write more insurance policies in less time with reduced paperwork; which we will be unveiling in the coming weeks.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com



