Cuentas Expands Internationally with Cuentas LATAM in Mexico

Miami Beach, FL, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, is expanding internationally. The company will commence global operations in Mexico with Cuentas LATAM and a headquarters in Mexico City. Consumers in Mexico will be able to start requesting funds via Cuentas LATAM later this year from Cuentas USA Mobile App. Current customers in the United States are able to send money from Cuentas App and pick up the funds at any Western Union locations in Mexico using Cuentas ecosystem.

“Globally, around 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked,” says Arik Maimon, founder and Executive Chairman of Cuentas. “In Latin America, less than half of the population has access to financial products. With borderless services, Cuentas and Cuentas LATAM provide comprehensive banking solutions for remittance customers and underserved populations around the world,” he continued. “It’s difficult to overstate the dramatic impact this will have on working immigrants and their families.”

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and unbanked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.