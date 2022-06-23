Condor Announces Corporate Name Change Effective Today

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its new corporate name, “Condor Energies Inc.”, takes effect as of today, June 23, 2022.



The new “Energies” name represents the Company’s diversification from oil exploration and development into the various natural gas, modular Liquified Natural Gas, and other carbon reduction and green energy projects the Company is currently engaged in.

As of today, June 23, 2022, the Company’s shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the new name “Condor Energies Inc.” (formerly “Condor Petroleum Inc.”) and the new TSX ticker symbol “CDR” (formerly “CPI”).

The new website can be accessed using “www.condorenergies.ca” (formerly “www.condorpetroleum.com”). Current email addresses for Condor personnel will remain in effect during an email transition period.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President of Finance and CFO at 403-201-9694.