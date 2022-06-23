BlueLinx Appoints Bryan Hall and Joan Burke as Regional Vice Presidents

MARIETTA, Ga., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, today announced the appointments of Bryan Hall and Joan Burke as Regional Vice Presidents (RVP) of the South and North regions, respectively, with each reporting to Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer.



“As we continue to focus on accelerating growth, optimizing productivity, and driving performance, selecting leaders of the highest caliber remains a strategic imperative. Joan and Bryan bring the right combination of business acumen, strategic growth, and proven leadership. Collectively, they’ll have responsibility for driving over 40% of our business and help move us forward as we become North America’s preeminent building products distributor,” said Dwight Gibson, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "In their RVP roles, they will each be charged with developing plans to spur significant profitable growth while taking ownership for cultivating and developing talent."

Bryan joined BlueLinx on June 13th, with more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in warehousing and distribution, including developing high-performing teams. In his most recent role, Bryan served as the Senior Vice President of Operations at S.P. Richards, a business products wholesaler that distributes more than 98,000 items, where he developed expertise in operations management and facilitating revenue and profit growth.

Bryan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics from Willamette University.

Joan begins her role with BlueLinx effective June 27th, 2022. She has more than 30 years of experience across multiple industries and high impact senior executive leadership roles across the value chain from commercial through supply chain. Most recently, Joan worked at Essentra, a $1.2 billion publicly traded manufacturer and distributor based in the United Kingdom. At Essentra, she served as President of the Americas Components business, leading her teams to deliver results such as surpassing planned revenue and over-delivering operating income.

Joan earned an MBA with concentrations in Marketing and Management Strategy from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Krannert School of Management at Purdue University.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

