100th ReWalk Exoskeleton Supplied in Germany

BERLIN, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics, Ltd (Nasdaq: RWLK) ("ReWalk" or "the Company"), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical technology for people with lower extremity disabilities, announces the 100th placement of an exoskeleton in Germany. The first official reimbursement for a ReWalk exoskeleton supply was by the German statutory accident insurance in June 2015.

ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for people with lower extremity disabilities through the manufacture and development of market leading robotic technology. ReWalk Robotics has entered into framework agreements with several German health insurance companies to provide ReWalk exoskeletons. These contracts enable all eligible paraplegics to be supplied with an exoskeleton for personal use to stand, walk, and climb stairs during everyday activities at home and in their community (stairs function not yet available in the US). The delivery of this most recent system to ReWalker Lukas Gloßner marks the 100th insured person in Germany who has now been supplied with a ReWalk Exoskeleton.

Back in 2018, Lukas Gloßner, 21, used a borrowed ReWalk Exoskeleton for an important occasion: "After the first training phase, I was able to pick up my high school diploma on foot at the award ceremony back then," the young man recalls. He already knows exactly how he wants to receive his bachelor's degree certificate after graduation: upright and walking in his own ReWalk device.

Lukas, who has been a paraplegic since a moped accident at the age of 16, is delighted with the receipt of his ReWalk medical device. He plays wheelchair basketball in the second German national league, is part of the U22 national wheelchair basketball team, and was runner-up in the 2021 European Championships. "I try to keep myself as fit as possible," Gloßner tells us. "But I also know that over the years in a wheelchair, your health can decline. So I hope to maintain my health as long as possible by standing and walking. I am looking forward to a daily routine with an upright gait in the ReWalk Exoskeleton. The fact that I am the 100th paraplegic in Germany to be supplied with a ReWalk system is a special honor. "

"For us, the 100th placement of a ReWalk exoskeleton in Germany is an important milestone on the way to improving the quality of life of paraplegic people," says Larry Jasinski, CEO of ReWalk Robotics. "We wish Lukas all the best in his next steps."

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.



ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.



ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other Jurisdictions.

