JumpCloud Wins Gold for IDaaS in 2022 Information Technology World Awards®

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the JumpCloud Directory Platform a winner in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®. The global awards recognize information technology and cybersecurity vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cybersecurity. The JumpCloud Directory Platform won gold in the Identity and Access Management as a Service (IDaaS) category.



The cloud-based JumpCloud Directory Platform eliminates the need for expensive add-ons or on-premises infrastructure and gives small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) IT admins freedom to connect employees to virtually any IT resource. Deployed in over 180,000 organizations worldwide, JumpCloud gives SMEs enterprise-level IT functionality and security without enterprise complexity or the cost, enabling SMEs to adopt a Zero Trust security posture by establishing trusted identities, trusted networks, trusted devices, and conditional access control policies to manage how and what resources users can access.

“The Gold Globee IT World award is an honor and a confirmation of our commitment to securing and simplifying IT for small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Cate Lochead, CMO, JumpCloud. “Our mission is to Make (Remote) Work Happen® and we’ll continue to innovate to be the go-to resource for SMEs looking to manage IT centrally and securely while offering a low-friction experience for employees everywhere.”

More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all information technology and cybersecurity organizations from all over the world and their end users of products and services.

“The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative,” said San Madan, co-president of Globee Awards. “Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere.”

JumpCloud’s Globees win comes on the heels of winning the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Award and the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , in three categories: Multi-Factor Authentication , Secure Remote Access , and Policy and User Management .

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.