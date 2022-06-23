IoT Testing Equipment Market to Expand At a 31.3% CAGR, Exceeding US$ 34 Billion by 2032 | Key Players – Ixia, Tekronix, Test IO, Keysight Technologies

NEWARK, Del, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing adoption of IoT across the industry is fuelling the demand for IoT testing equipment market. Testing the overall behavior of IoT devices is one of the important parameters for device lifecycle and to ensure the proper functionality of IoT devices. IoT testing equipment monitors and performs various test to ensure the proper functioning of IoT devices.



The various test approached used by IoT testing equipment are usability, IoT security, connectivity, performance, compatibility testing, pilot testing, regulatory testing, upgrade testing, and others. The proper network connectivity and performance of the IoT device is one of the critical parameters and is driving the demand for IoT testing equipment market.

Considering the complex architecture of the IoT system, compatibility of the device is the must. IoT testing equipment tests the items such as versions, browser type, generation of devices, and others. IoT testing equipment performs the compatibility test of devices before installing.

When IoT is considered, pilot testing is essential to test to be performed. Lab testing many not sufficient since IoT devices may backfire when exposed to the real world. IoT testing equipment performs pilot testing with a limited number of devices and records the behavior of IoT devices. Since standards and regulations play a key role IoT testing equipment performs the regulatory test to ensure the standards and compliance of connected devices.

Vendors offer IoT testing equipment with updated hardware and software to efficiently perform the tests. IoT testing equipment is used in all the phases of development of IoT devices, i.e. research & development, design & validation, compliance, manufacturing, deployment, and services.

IoT testing equipment covers all the cellular and non-cellular technologies such as NB-IoT, LTE-M, Sigfox, LoRa WAN, and others. The IoT testing equipment is segmented as hardware and software. IoT Testing equipment’s software is Wireshark, Tcpdump, and others.

IoT testing equipment hardware includes devices such as JTAG Dongle, Software defined radio, Digital storage oscilloscope, and others. Advantages of IoT testing equipment are improved connectivity, predictive management, remote maintenance, and others. Several developments in the IoT testing equipment with reference to technology is expected to drive the growth of the global IoT testing equipment market during the forecast period.

IoT Testing Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing adoption of IoT devices in the residential, industrial, and commercial sector is driving the global IoT testing equipment market. The government initiatives such as smart cities, connected building, smart homes are fuelling the global IoT testing equipment market.

The continuous development in infrastructure, increasing adoption of smartphones, and others are also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of global IoT testing equipment market.

The challenges associated with the growth of the global IoT testing equipment market are the failure in real-time data testing, hardware software compatibility, and others. However, vendors are continuously focused on the development of advanced IoT testing equipment to overcome the above-mentioned challenges.

IoT Testing Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for IoT testing equipment are McGrath RentCorp, Inc., Anritsu, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Keysight Technologies, Ixia, RIGOL Technologies, Inc., Tekronix, Infostretch Corporation, Shenzhen Te-lead Technologies Co., Ltd, Test IO, and others.

IoT Testing Equipment Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe is expected to have the prominent market share of global IoT test equipment market during the forecast period. The huge adoption of IoT in the countries of these regions is expected to drive the global IoT testing equipment market. The developing countries of APEJ and Latin America such as Mexico, India, China, and others are expected to project high Y-o-Y during the forecast period of global IoT testing equipment market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 - 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints





The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

IoT Testing Equipment Market: Market Segmentation

IoT testing equipment market can be segmented as:

Generators

Oscilloscopes

Protocol Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers

Network Analyzers

Others

IoT testing equipment market can be segmented as:

Smart Homes

Smart Wearable

Health Care

Connected Factory

Connected Vehicle

Connected Buildings

Others





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global IoT Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

