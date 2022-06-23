Silo Pharma Expands License Agreement and Patent Portfolio

Silo Enters into Commercial Evaluation License Agreement for Next Generation Liposomes

Therapeutics Would Target Multiple Diseases Including Auto Immune Disorders

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of traditional and psychedelics as a therapeutic, today announced that it has expanded its Commercial Evaluation License Agreement (CELA) with the University of Maryland Baltimore (UMB) for its next generation Liposomal Peptide targeting autoimmune diseases.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma commented “We are delighted to expand our partnership with UMB. Pre-clinical testing of these peptides has shown positive results in animal studies. The three-phage peptides we identified specifically target inflamed vascular endothelium of arthritic joints in an adjuvant-induced arthritis rat model. To test the therapeutic effect of the peptides, arthritic Lewis rats (n=4/group) were injected intravenously with one of the peptides or PBS either at the onset or just following the onset of arthritis. The rats were monitored regularly for disease severity and were assigned an “arthritic score.” The results show treatment of arthritic Lewis rats with two of the three phage-encoded peptides (NQR and RGD) suppresses adjuvant arthritis, with RGD producing the most robust effect. Therefore, phage peptides ADK homes to the synovial vasculature of the inflamed joint, while phage peptides NQR and RGD both home to this area of the inflamed joint and have a therapeutic effect in a rat model of arthritis. The global market for auto-immune disease therapeutics is projected to be over $150 billion by 2025. We believe the issued patent portfolio that comes with these assets allows Silo to further advance its value to investors and future partners.”

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.