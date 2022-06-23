NorthStar Moving Marks 10 Years of Feeding Hungry Kids

Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is pleased to launch their 10th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive. NorthStar Moving has once again teamed up with Compass Real Estate to raise much needed donations for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in order to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County.

“We started our Let's Send Hunger Packing food drive to ensure kids have access to nutritious meals even during summer vacation," said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “In nine years, our food drive has raised almost half a million meals. We will not stop until every child is well fed. Today, one in four children in Los Angeles County does not know where their next meal will come from. It's simply heartbreaking, children are hungry right here in our backyards. And, with the rising costs of food, the need is even greater. We hope to make our 10th food drive the biggest one yet!”

In California, 2 million children live in low-income households affected by hunger. For some children the only meal they receive is at school. When school is out for the summer, families turn to a food bank for assistance. However, food banks often experience a decline of donations during the summer months. Now, due to the surge in inflation, food banks are paying more for food, transportation and distribution.

"While life is starting to look normal for some, many of our neighbors are still feeling the economic impact caused by the pandemic and the current rise in inflation," said Michael Flood President & CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank. "Last year, the NorthStar Moving Let's Send Hunger Packing fundraiser raised the equivalent of 165,000+ meals for our neighbors in need, and we are grateful for their support again this year as the need in our community remains high."

The 10th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive is completely online and runs through July 20, 2022. All donations will directly assist the needs of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“We’re honored to partner with NorthStar Moving to send hunger packing again this summer,” said CØMPASS Realtor Tina Cameron. “When we learned that one in four children go hungry every day right here in Los Angeles where there is so much prosperity, we knew we wanted to do whatever we could to be part of the solution. Our agents, who feel blessed to be in an industry that has flourished so much in the last few years, are happy to raise funds so that children in Los Angeles will not go hungry this summer!”

“Our hope is to break our personal record this year, with the help of our incredible partner, Compass Real Estate, and, of course, our community,” said McHolm. “We are asking everyone to please join us in sending hunger packing! Every dollar equals four nutritious meals. Please help us feed hungry kids this summer!”

Please make a monetary online donation to the 2022 Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive today.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.