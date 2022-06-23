Biomerica to Participate at BTIG Biotech Conference

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) today announced that the Company’s CEO will participate at the 2022 BTIG Biotechnology Conference being held in person in New York City on Monday, August 8th and Tuesday August 9th, 2022. The Company’s CEO will also be available for in-person one-on-one meetings at the conference.



Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories, for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

