The Office Gurus Wins Nearshore Company of the Year at the 2022 Nexus Illuminate Awards

SEMINOLE, Fla., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office Gurus®, a division of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), has been recognized as the Nearshore Company of the Year at the 2022 Nexus Illuminate Awards in New York. The awards are presented by Nearshore Americas each year during the annual Nexus Conference to celebrate the very best organizations, top level performers, and examples of best in class vision and leadership in the Nearshore region.



Judging factors for the Nexus Illuminate Awards includes the magnitude of impact of the nominee’s work, quality of achievements and their impact on elevating the nearshore industry. This includes performance both inside and outside the nominee’s organization. Nominations are made by third parties.

Dominic Leide, President of The Office Gurus, noted, “we are honored by this prestigious recognition from an organization that is recognized as an authoritative voice for the Latin America Caribbean Region. I want to thank our more than 4,500 “Gurus” in our 7 contact centers in Central America, the Caribbean and the US who provide excellent service to our valued client partners and their customers every day. This award is further validation that if we continue to provide our employees with an experience they cannot find anywhere else then they will provide our clients with an unsurpassed experience.

Superior Group of Companies™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com or www.TheOfficeGurus.com for more information.