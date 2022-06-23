EO System Company Ltd., Picks eMagin’s OLED Microdisplays for Multiple Global Projects

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that several of its OLED Microdisplays have been selected by EO System Company Ltd., (EOST) for its state-of-the-art thermal weapon sights in sniper and motor units and other surveillance systems.



EO System Company Ltd., is a global leader in Electro Optical Devices, based in South Korea, supplying high precision optical components and systems to local and global defense and industrial markets. The company makes weapon system sights for rifles, thermal imaging systems for defense, binocular systems for surveillance and laser range finders.

“We have deployed over a dozen different OLED Microdisplays from eMagin, in our various products, supplied globally,” said Tai Heon Ham, CEO of EO System Company Ltd. “I can say with confidence that these are among the best performing displays in the world and our customers agree.”

With over $1M in current backlog, eMagin has been supplying to EO System Company, in mass production quantities for several years. eMagin’s OLED displays were selected due to their high brightness, low power, and high resolution, while operating under a wide range of temperatures desired in defense applications.

“We have had a long and successful relationship with EO System Company, and are glad to supply a variety of different OLED microdisplays, most in mass production quantities,” said Andrew Sculley, CEO of eMagin Corporation. “EO System Company designs advanced electro-optic systems, and we are able to meet their product requirements from our suite of high-performance OLED microdisplays.”

About EO System Company Ltd.

EO System Company Ltd. was founded in 1979, and has become a major supplier of Electro Optical Devices to armed forces globally. EO System Company is a key supplier to all three services – Army, Navy, and the Air Force. By focusing its efforts on the research and development of new technologies, EO System Company strives to stay on par with the most recent technological developments in electro-optical systems. From simple optical lenses to complete soldier systems, EO System Company continues to enhance its current offerings while developing technologies of the future. For more information, please visit www.Eosystem.com.

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers, and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

