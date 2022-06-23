Quisitive Receives Visa Certification for Its LedgerPay Platform

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, today announced that it has officially received Visa certification to process credit and debit payments through its LedgerPay platform.



Quisitive has successfully completed the certification process for its LedgerPay direct payment processing platform on the Visa network. After finalizing the configuration and installation of Visa’s hardware in April 2022 and conducting joint certification tests, Quisitive is now approved to process transactions through Visa.

Following the successful closing of the Company’s United States bank sponsorship with The Bancorp, the Canadian bank sponsorship with Peoples Trust Company, as well as the previously announced Mastercard Certification, the completion of the Visa certification milestone expands the Company’s network and positions the Company to begin to onboard merchants to LedgerPay. The Company is in the process of completing additional certifications with American Express and Discover. Additionally, onboarding for customer one to the LedgerPay platform is currently underway and is expected to be completed in Q3, 2022.

“Today represents a key milestone by our LedgerPay team and takes us one step closer to commercial utilization of the LedgerPay platform and our innovative Payments Intelligence® solution,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “We continue to receive positive validation on our cloud-enabled platform and the unique value our payments-based data insights solution will provide to merchants. For the first time, retailers and restaurants will be able to instantly identify and engage their customers on a 1:1 basis to drive personalization at scale.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Intelligence® solution leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward‐looking information” and “forward‐looking statements” (collectively, “forward‐ looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Quisitive and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward‐looking statements. Forward‐ looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: internal business integrations, onboarding of pilot merchants, completion of additional certifications, expectations regarding go-to-market strategy and future success of the Company’s LedgerPay platform, growth prospects, projected milestones and timelines, and other anticipated benefits and impacts of the Visa certification.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, are described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 20, 2021, which are available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.