HYCU® Named a Boston Business Journal 2022 Best Places to Work

Boston, Massachusetts, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise BaaS company specializing in hybrid cloud and multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) named the company to its 2022 Best Places to Work. The ranking is the BBJ’s exclusive listing of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.

HYCU was honored at the BBJ’s annual celebration on June 16 before a packed crowd of more than 900 attendees at the Park Plaza Hotel in Boston. Winners hailed across multiple industries from the technology sector, retail, health care, commercial real estate, financial services and more.

“All of us at HYCU are incredibly proud to be a BBJ Best Places to Work winner,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “My personal thanks to every HYCU employee worldwide who contribute to our continued success and culture. It’s a privilege to receive this award for the work all of us do at HYCU to make the company a great place to work and speaks to our core values of authenticity, grit and empathy. Special thanks to the executive leadership team and our Chief People Officer Tanja Peric and our outstanding HR team for their leadership and drive to create a meaningful and lasting corporate culture. And, a special thank you to the BBJ and team for their work to recognize the best of the best in Boston-based business. The event was truly memorable and great to see people in person celebrating again.”

"We were so glad to be able to celebrate this year's Best Places to Work in person. These companies signify teamwork, retention, engagement, trust with co-workers and senior leaders. Together they create a dynamic, innovative place where people want to work and grow,“ said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

More than 180 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. HYCU achieved a rating of 97.78, second among companies in its category and one tenth of a point behind the category winner. Top-rated companies were listed in five size categories — extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 499 employees) and extra-large (500 or more).

Winners and highlights from the annual celebration at the event were featured in a special publication in the June 17th weekly edition of the BBJ.

For more information on HYCU, visit: https://www.hycu.com

