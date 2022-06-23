David Schmoock Joins ORBCOMM as Chief Operating Officer

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that David Schmoock has joined ORBCOMM as Chief Operating Officer, a new position reporting to Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Schmoock will oversee ORBCOMM’s day-to-day operations, including customer experience, supply chain management, business operations, project management and execution of the company’s strategy and related initiatives.

Mr. Schmoock has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector leading large global teams at Fortune companies, including Dell as President of North America Commercial Sales and Lenovo as President of the North America business, with expertise in change management, operational efficiency, organizational design and cross-functional partnerships. He spent his early career at Xerox in sales and marketing positions and served in the U.S. Army as a medical specialist. Mr. Schmoock currently serves as a Board Member for Cognian Technologies, a fast-growing Australian technology company focused on creating smart buildings, and as an Executive in Residence at North Carolina Central University Business School, where he established scholarship and mentoring programs. Mr. Schmoock received his B.A. in Political Science from Columbia University.

“David is a seasoned and trusted leader with proven success driving profitable growth and transformation of high-potential companies, and we are excited to have him join our executive leadership team during this pivotal chapter for ORBCOMM as a private company,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “David will support the accelerated growth of ORBCOMM’s people, processes and systems around the world, while driving strategic execution, cross-functional collaboration, scalability and operational excellence across the organization.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

