Terra Firma Capital Corporation Welcomes Tristan Kingcott to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V: TII) ("Terra Firma" or the “Company”), a real estate finance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tristan Kingcott to its Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Kingcott will join the Investment Committee of the Company.

Mr. Kingcott is Director & General Manager, ICM CA Research Limited (“ICM”) and brings more than 10 years of experience in private equity, investment management and business development. ICM, through one of its affiliates, is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Kingcott is responsible for originating and overseeing ICM’s Canadian investments. Mr. Kingcott is a CFA and has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta.

"We are delighted to welcome Tristan to Terra Firma’s Board of Directors," said Mr. Y. Dov Meyer, Executive Chairman of Terra Firma. "ICM manages over $20 billion globally and it is a testament to Terra Firma’s business that they have taken an interest in our Company. I am sure that going forward their contribution to business development and strategic direction will be very meaningful,” he added.

In connection with Mr. Kingcott’s appointment to the Board of Directors, the Company has entered into an agreement with ICM in which the Company has agreed to nominate Mr. Kingcott or such other nominee proposed by ICM, reasonably acceptable to the Board, for election at future shareholders meetings of the Company. ICM’s nomination right will terminate upon ICM ceasing to own at least 10% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded real estate finance company that provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma’s website at www.tfcc.ca .

