FXCM wins Broker of The Year at Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022

WARSAW, Poland, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services has won Broker of The Year at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.



FXCM was named Broker of The Year for the second year in a row at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022, which were held in Cyprus from June 8-9 2022. The Ultimate Fintech Awards recognise and promote the best performing brands in the B2B and B2C online trading space.

FXCM has continually expanded its services throughout 2022, underlining its commitment to a “Client First, Trader Driven” approach. In addition to expanding its CFD offering with the doubling of its French, German and UK share offerings, the firm also launched Australian single share CFD trading with zero data fees and commissions* to level up the service provided to clients.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “Winning the Broker of the Year at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022 is testament to the commitment and dedication of FXCM’s global team in ensuring we maintain the highest standards and put our clients first. Over the past year, we’ve been relentless, constantly innovating and expanding our offering to meet the needs of our clients and we’re delighted that our hard work is paying off.”

This award win follows up on the numerous awards won by FXCM in the past year, including Best Retail Forex Broker in Europe at the Global Forex Awards 2022, Best Zero Commission Broker at ADVFN Awards 2022, Best Forex Trading Platform award at the 2021 Shares Awards, Most Transparent Forex Broker in Europe, Best Forex Trading Platform in Europe and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform / App provider globally at the Global Forex Awards and Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards.

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

