AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Challenges the Status Quo and Calls for Protecting Schools and Facilities with Advanced AI Technology

Detroit, Michigan, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz has published an online article that discusses the need for equipping the nation’s schools and other facilities with AI-based technology. Reinharz asserts that existing solutions can provide an effective initial deterrence and a series of autonomous responses and alerts at the first indication of active shooter event.

‘Arm Our Schools with Updated Security Technology – Now’ is available online. “Our country seems to be in a perpetual stalemate. We don’t have to be,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and author of the article. “More can be accomplished at the local level in ways that entire communities can agree upon. These include investment in technology that may prevent an attack, and certainly mitigate the harm if one occurs.”

The article is online at https://tinyurl.com/r7n6wu2a

Reinharz is hosting a panel discussion and demonstration of his company’s firearm detection technology titled ‘Being Proactive Against an Active Shooter’ Thursday June 30, 2022, at the Westin Times Square in New York. He will be joined on the panel by other technology leaders, legislators, school administrators, law enforcement officials, community leaders, and victim's advocates. Additional details on the event are online at https://tinyurl.com/3msukrek

AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

