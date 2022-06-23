Europe Managed Learning Services Market is projected to increase at a high CAGR of 8.8% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research analysis, the Europe managed learning services market growth is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2032. The report also forecasts that the market will surpass a valuation of US$ 85.3 Bn by the end of 2022.



Adoption of managed learning services has been rising in Europe owing to rising focus on effective workforce management and learning process digitization. Augmented and virtual reality are the products of technological advancement. Rapid growth in computing power with the accessibility of the required headgear has propelled the demand for virtual and augmented reality in the e-learning industry. This empowers professionals and corporate employees to train and learn like never before.

Shifting organizations’ preferences from traditional ways of learning and development, rising demand for automated systems and services, and the need to streamline employee learning management are propelling market growth. Growing trends for personalized and adaptive training experiences among L&D professionals are prevailing in the current learning environment. Rising requirements for a customized and tailored approach that matches the readiness and proficiency levels of learning professionals will address the future needs of employees.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By service segment, learning administration accounts for a leading share in the Europe managed learning services market during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.6% through 2032.

By enterprise size, large enterprises are currently leading the market. However, demand for MLS from small & medium enterprises is likely to expand at a high CAGR of 10.9% through 2032.

By industry, the IT & telecom sector is slated to register the highest market share of around 26.8% by 2032. However, the education industry is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.6% through 2032.

By country, the United Kingdom is expected to lead the market, followed by France. The United Kingdom is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market between 2022 and 2032.

“Organizations with more than 250+ employees are opting for training outsourcing services. As a result, learning and development programs are becoming a high priority for business leaders in the European region,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Demand for e-learning Fueling Managed Learning Services

The outbreak of COVID-19 shifted the ways of learning and development activities. The e-Learning market's growth has been fueled by the increasing use of technology in education. The barriers created by work-from-home practices in terms of training, monitoring progress, and communication are supporting the growth of e-Learning platforms for small and medium enterprises as well as multinational organizations.

Hence, to cater to the changing demands of working practices, organizations are focusing on the development of customized e-Learning solutions.

For instance, in April 2021, LinkedIn announced its plans for online portal designs for companies to offer training videos and material to their staff on subjects such as strategy and connected technologies.





Multi-Vendor Management and Data Privacy Concerns Affecting Market Growth

Multi-vendor management is becoming a huge challenge for users of managed learning services (MLS), particularly in large enterprises across European countries. Inefficient management of multiple suppliers, especially in times of synchronized deliveries of development activities, often results in delayed deliverables.

Furthermore, data privacy concerns with external suppliers for critical training programs holding important data often result in security concerns. Outsourcing of cynical training activities following crucial strategy implementation is often a major challenge for enterprises across Europe, and may stunt demand for managed learning services.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research’s report on the Europe managed learning services industry is segmented into four major sections – service (training administration, procurement/supply chain management, and others), enterprise size (small & medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises), industry (banking & financial services & insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, telecommunication & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and others), and country (Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in Europe managed learning services demand outlook.

